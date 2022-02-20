2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Body

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

TWOU stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 2U by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 2U by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of 2U by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com