2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $25.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 176.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWOU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

TWOU opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

