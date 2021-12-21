3,027 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

