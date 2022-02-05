31,559 Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth approximately $38,810,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kraton by 459.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 223,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRA stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

