32,300 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $9,330,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $7,100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 892,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTY stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,138,483 shares of company stock worth $6,616,082 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

