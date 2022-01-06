3,247 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,750 shares of company stock worth $14,547,291 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

