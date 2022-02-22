$340.10 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Body

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $340.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.70 million. Premier posted sales of $469.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

PINC stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

