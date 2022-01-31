3,586 Shares in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 70.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $63.39 on Monday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $91.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).