360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN): Price Down $-0.88 (-4.23)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.97 (-4.68)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for QFIN

At the moment, QFIN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.97 (-4.68%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as QFIN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, QFIN ranks 185th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

QFIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, QFIN’s price is down $-0.88 (-4.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows QFIN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< QFIN: Daily RSI Analysis For QFIN, its RSI is now at 2.7833.

QFIN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

