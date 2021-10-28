360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN): Price Down $-0.94 (-4.24)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for QFIN

Currently, QFIN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.11%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that QFIN has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, QFIN ranks 224th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

QFIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, QFIN’s price is down $-0.94 (-4.24%) from the day prior. QFIN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. 360 DigiTech Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< QFIN: Daily RSI Analysis For QFIN, its RSI is now at 0.

QFIN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

