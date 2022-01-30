38,359 Shares in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $261.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).