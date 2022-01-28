38,426 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,426 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,661 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,017 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

