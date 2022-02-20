3,891 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Body

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $399.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.63 and a 200-day moving average of $416.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

