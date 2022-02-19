39,953 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Body

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).