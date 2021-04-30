3M Co (MMM): Price Down $-1.82 (-0.92)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.29 (-0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MMM

At the time of this writing, MMM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MMM ranks 115th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

MMM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MMM’s price is down $-1.82 (-0.92%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. 3M Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For MMM News Traders

Investors and traders in MMM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Top Research Reports for Amazon, United Parcel Service & 3M

