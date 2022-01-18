42,567 Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHCR opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

