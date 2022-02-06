450,000 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,663,000. Zillow Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

