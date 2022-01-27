4,540 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 159,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).