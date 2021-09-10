4D Pharma PLC (LBPS): Price Now Near $8.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LBPS

At the time of this writing, LBPS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-1.85%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, LBPS ranks 118th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LBPS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LBPS’s price is up $0 (0.01%) from the day prior. LBPS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. 4D Pharma PLC’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

LBPS: Daily RSI Analysis For LBPS, its RSI is now at 0.0961.

LBPS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For LBPS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on LBPS may find value in this recent story:

4D pharma to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September

LEEDS, England, September 09, 2021–4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces that 4D pharma management will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

