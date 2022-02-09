5,385 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

