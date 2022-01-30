54,318 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 157,179 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $4,789,244.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,032,335 shares of company stock worth $273,825,418. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

