567 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

