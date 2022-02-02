574 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 207.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Aflac by 309.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).