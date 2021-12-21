$581.14 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $581.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $532.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

