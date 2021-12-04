62,500 Shares in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Shares of ELEV opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

