639 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 199.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. nCino’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.96.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).