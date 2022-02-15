6,659 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

