699,826 Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 699,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,956,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

