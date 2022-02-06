7,117 Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 879,170 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,176,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUSC opened at $38.63 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59.

