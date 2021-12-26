7,744 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $71.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14.

