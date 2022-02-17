85,298 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 85,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).