85,298 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 85,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $50.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.
