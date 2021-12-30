$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce $9.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $9.74 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $59.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

