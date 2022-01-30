$9.70 Million in Sales Expected for Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post sales of $9.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 295.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $31.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.09 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million.

SLHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SLHG stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

