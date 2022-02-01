92,528 Shares in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 92,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 294,009.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David N. Roberts bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Jonestrading cut their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

