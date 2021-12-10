$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce $93.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the highest is $96.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $82.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $349.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $412.65 million, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

FSLY stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Fastly by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

