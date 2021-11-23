9F Inc (JFU): Price Now Near $1.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JFU

At the time of this writing, JFU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row JFU has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, JFU ranks 128th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

JFU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, JFU’s price is up $0 (0.13%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. 9F Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< JFU: Daily RSI Analysis For JFU, its RSI is now at 53.7037.

JFU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market