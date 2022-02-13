A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRK. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $74.96 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $330,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).