ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.21.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

