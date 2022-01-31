AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).