Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Raised to GBX 1,800

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,400 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,608 ($21.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 223.33. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,678.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,522.42.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

