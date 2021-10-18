Abcam plc (ABCM): Price Now Near $22.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ABCM

At the time of this writing, ABCM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.23%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ABCM has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ABCM ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ABCM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ABCM’s price is up $0.38 (1.76%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ABCM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on ABCM; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Abcam plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ABCM: Daily RSI Analysis For ABCM, its RSI is now at 100.

ABCM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

