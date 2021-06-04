AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL): Price Now Near $25.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ABCL

At the time of this writing, ABCL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ABCL ranks 237th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ABCL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ABCL’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.66%) from the day prior. ABCL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. AbCellera Biologics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.