Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,179 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 349,031 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 715,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $60.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

