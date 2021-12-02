Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

ABEO stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 255,454 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

