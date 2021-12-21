Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF): Price Up $1.01 (3.08)% Over Past Day, Up $0.87 (2.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ANF

At the time of this writing, ANF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.87 (2.65%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, ANF ranks 40th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ANF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ANF’s price is up $1.01 (3.08%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ANF: Daily RSI Analysis For ANF, its RSI is now at 66.055.

ANF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

