Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
