Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,041,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

