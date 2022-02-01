Abiomed (ABMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Abiomed to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABMD stock opened at $295.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.86. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.50.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

