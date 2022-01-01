Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $359.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?

