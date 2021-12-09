Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (ASO): Price Now Near $45.16; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ASO

At the moment, ASO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.98 (2.23%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ASO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ASO ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

ASO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ASO’s price is up $1.61 (3.7%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ASO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ASO: Daily RSI Analysis ASO’s RSI now stands at 95.2452.

ASO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For ASO News Traders

Investors and traders in ASO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Is a Surprise Coming for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) This Earnings Season?